Midland Bank holds annual business budget strategy summit

Md Ahsan-uz Zaman, managing director and CEO of Midland Bank, poses for photographs with participants of the “Annual Business Budget Strategy Summit 2024” in the bank’s head office in Gulshan, Dhaka recently. Photo: Midland Bank

Midland Bank recently organised its "Annual Business Budget Strategy Summit 2024" at the bank's head office in the capital's Gulshan.

Md Ahsan-uz Zaman, managing director and CEO of the bank, inaugurated the event as chief guest, the bank said in a press release.

Zaman urged all to ensure excellence in service and help clients meet their financial goals, while remaining compliant with regulatory guidelines, maintaining asset quality, ensuring recovery of non-performing loans, and delivering on shareholders' return.

Javed Tarek Khan, head of institutional banking, moderated the event, where Md Zahid Hossain, deputy managing director of the bank, was also present.

Md Ahsan Jamil Hossain, head of SME division, and Nazmul Ahsan, head of treasury division, along with all unit heads and relationship managers of the institutional banking division, senior management team, and divisional heads of the bank were also present.