Midland Bank disburses loans among farmers

Midland Bank and the Society for Family Happiness and Prosperity (FHP), a non-governmental organisation, recently signed an agreement under which the bank will directly disburse loans to farmers at 4 percent interest rate.

The bank has endorsed a total amount of loans worth Tk 1 crore for disbursement among 100 farmers under Bangladesh Bank Refinancing Scheme in the agricultural sector to help ensure food safety of the country.

Of the amount, the lender distributed Tk 27 lakh among 27 male and female farmers through an open loan disbursement programme at FHP conference hall in Bajitpur Thana of Kishoreganj, said a press release.

Md Ahsan-uz Zaman, managing director and CEO of the bank, handed over cheques to the farmers as chief guest, while Krishno Chandra Das, executive director of FHP, and Dev Dulal Das, general secretary of the Bajitpur Chamber of Commerce and Industries, were present.

Among others, Md Javed Tareq Khan, head of institutional banking division of the bank, Md Ahsan Jamil Hossain, head of SME banking division, and Abdul Barik, head of Panchrukhi branch, were also present.