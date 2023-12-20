Metrocem Group avails Eastern Bank payroll services

M Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director and head of retail and SME banking of Eastern Bank PLC, and Md Shahidullah, managing director of Metrocem Group, pose for photographs after signing a payroll banking agreement at the bank’s head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank PLC recently signed an agreement with Metrocem Group to provide payroll banking services.

M Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director and head of retail and SME banking, and Md Shahidullah, managing director of Metrocem Group, inked the deal at the bank's head office in Dhaka, the bank said in a press release.

Under the agreement, employees of Metrocem Group will enjoy preferential banking services, dual currency debit cards and loan facilities from the bank.

Ahmed Shaheen, additional managing director and head of corporate banking of the bank, Riad Mahmud Chowdhury, deputy managing director and head of corporate business, Syed Zulkar Nayen, head of business, Nahid Farzana, head of payroll banking, and Md Rakib Ullah, director of Metrocem Group, were also present.