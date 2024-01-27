Mercantile Bank organises annual business summit

Morshed Alam, chairman of Mercantile Bank, attends an “Annual Business Summit-2024” at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka in the capital recently. Photo: Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank recently organised its Annual Business Summit-2024 at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka.

Morshed Alam, chairman of the bank, attended the event as chief guest, the bank said in a press release.

Alam thanked heads of branches, sub-branches and divisions for their sincere efforts to attain the organisational goals.

He also stated that the banking sector took the lead to keep the country's economic stability despite challenges emanating from the Middle East crisis, the Russia-Ukraine war and economic downswing across the world.

Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, managing director and CEO of the bank, presided over the event, where ASM Feroz Alam, vice-chairman of the bank, Md Anwarul Haq, vice-chairman of the board of directors and chairman of risk management committee, Akram Hossain (Humayun), chairman of executive committee, M Amanullah, chairman of Mercantile Exchange House (UK), MA Khan Belal, chairman of Mercantile Bank Securities, and Mohammad Abdul Awal, director, attended the event.

The managing director of the bank urged the officials concerned to emphasise agriculture and SME loans to ensure food security of the country and sustainability of the rural economy.

Among others, Mati Ul Hasan, additional managing director and chief risk officer of the bank, Md Zakir Hossain, Adil Raihan, Shamim Ahmed and Md Mahmood Alam Chowdhury, deputy managing directors, and Tapash Chandra Paul, chief financial officer, were also present.