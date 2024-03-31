Mercantile Bank opens relocated Rampura branch

Morshed Alam, member of parliament from Noakhali-2 constituency and chairman of the bank, cuts a ribbon to virtually inaugurate a relocated Rampura branch from the bank’s head office in Dhaka today. Photo: Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank has opened a relocated Rampura branch at Ujjal Tower on DIT Road in West Rampura in the capital.

Morshed Alam, a member of parliament from Noakhali-2 constituency and chairman of the bank, inaugurated the branch from the bank's head office in Dhaka today as chief guest, the bank said in a press release.

Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, managing director of the bank, presided over the meeting.

ASM Feroz Alam, vice-chairman of the bank, Akram Hossain Humayun, chairman of executive committee, M Amanullah, chairman of Mercantile Exchange House (UK), and Md Abdul Hannan, Mosharref Hossain and Mohammad Abdul Awal, directors of the bank, attended the programme as special guests.

Mati Ul Hasan, additional managing director of the bank, Md Zakir Hossain, Shamim Ahmed, Md Mahmood Alam Chowdhury and Asim Kumar Saha, deputy managing directors, Shah Md Sohel Khurshid and Mohammad Iqbal Rezwan, senior executive vice-presidents, and Abu Asghar G Haruni, company secretary and head of human resources, were present.

Among others, Md Abul Bashar Khan, vice-president and head of Rampura branch, Md Aminul Islam, vice-president and head of Aftabnagar branch, Mohammad Hossian, vice-president and head of branches division, were also present.