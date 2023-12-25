Mercantile Bank opens branch in Tangail

Akram Hossain (Humayun), chairman of the executive committee of Mercantile Bank PLC, virtually inaugurates a relocated Sakhipur branch in Tangail today. Photo: Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank PLC has launched a relocated Sakhipur branch of the bank on Kachua Road in Tangail today.

Akram Hossain (Humayun), chairman of the executive committee of the bank, inaugurated the branch as chief guest, read a press release.

Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, managing director and CEO of the bank, Mati Ul Hasan, additional managing director, Adil Raihan, Shamim Ahmed, Hasne Alam and Md Mahmood Alam Chowdhury, deputy managing directors, and Tapash Chandra Paul, chief financial officer, were present.

Among others, Asim Kumar Saha and Shah Md Sohel Khurshid, senior executive vice-presidents, Abu Asghar G Haruni, company secretary and head of human resources division, and Md Golam Kibria, senior vice-president and head of MIS division, were also present.