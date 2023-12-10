Banking
Star Business Desk
Sun Dec 10, 2023 09:00 PM
Last update on: Sun Dec 10, 2023 09:01 PM

Most Viewed

Banking

Mercantile Bank inks deal with Bangladesh Bank

Star Business Desk
Sun Dec 10, 2023 09:00 PM Last update on: Sun Dec 10, 2023 09:01 PM
Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, managing director and CEO of Mercantile Bank PLC, and Liza Fahmida, director of the Financial Sector Support and Strategic Planning Department of the Bangladesh Bank, exchange signed documents of an agreement at the BB headquarters in Motijheel, Dhaka today. Photo: Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank PLC has signed a participating agreement with the central bank on Bangladesh Bank-Long Term Financing Facility (BB-LTFF).

Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, managing director and CEO of Mercantile Bank PLC, and Liza Fahmida, director of the Financial Sector Support and Strategic Planning Department (FSSSPD) of the BB, inked the deal at the BB headquarters in Motijheel, Dhaka today, read a press release.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Based on the success of the recently completed BB-LTFF programme under Financial Sector Support Project (FSSP), the Bangladesh Bank decided to continue providing long-term financing support to private sector firms, mainly export-oriented manufacturing industries, through BB-LTFF.

Its objectives are to contribute to the national economy with increased outputs, job creation and economic growth.

Among others, Nurun Nahar, deputy governor of the central bank, Md Abul Bashar, executive director, Firoz Mahmud Islam, additional director of the FSSSPD, and Shamim Ahmed, deputy managing director and CAMLCO of Mercantile Bank PLC, were also present.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|মতামত

হলফনামা কেবলই দেখব, প্রশ্ন করব না?

নির্বাচন আসে নির্বাচন যায়। কিন্তু জনগণ তাদের মনের মতো প্রার্থী বেছে নেওয়ার সুযোগ পায় না। আগের দিনের সেই রাজনীতিবিদদের দেখা মেলে না, যারা জনগণের জন্য নিজের আয়কৃত অর্থ, সঞ্চিত সম্পদ বিলিয়ে দেবেন।...

৬ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

বেনাপোলে টিসিবির ৯০ মেট্রিক টন পেঁয়াজ ৫ দিনেও খালাস হয়নি, নষ্ট হওয়ার আশঙ্কা

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification