Mercantile Bank distributes power tillers among farmers

Md Abdul Hannan, sponsor director of Mercantile Bank, hands over a power tiller to a farmer at the Sholla Ashek Ali School & College at Sholla bazar of Faridganj upazila in Chandpur recently. Photo: Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank recently distributed 10 power tillers among farmers of Faridganj area of Chandpur district from the special CSR fund of the bank.

Md Abdul Hannan, sponsor director of the bank, handed over the power tillers to the farmers as chief guest at a programme held at the Sholla Ashek Ali School & College at Sholla Bazar of Faridganj upazila, said a press release.

Farid Uddin Ahmed Bhuiyan, head of the Cumilla-Noakhali region of the bank, presided over the event, where Kollol Kishor Sarkar, upazila agriculture officer of Faridganj, was present.

Among others, Md Murad Hossain Chowdhury, manager of the Faridganj branch of the bank, was also present.