Mercantile Bank distributes fertiliser, seeds among farmers in Patuakhali

ASM Feroz Alam, vice-chairman of Mercantile Bank, and Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, managing director and CEO, hand over fertiliser and seeds to a farmer at the Kalaiya upazila of Patuakhali today. Photo: Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank has distributed fertiliser and seed (mung bean) among farmers of 14 unions of the Kalaiya upazila in Patuakhali today from the special CSR fund of the bank.

The unions are Daspara, Dhulia, Kalisuri, Bauphal, Najirpur, Boga, Naomala, Madanpura, Kanakdia, Surjomoni, Keshobpur, Kachipara, Adabaria and Chandra Dip.

ASM Feroz Alam, vice-chairman of the bank, handed over the fertiliser and seeds to farmers as chief guest, the bank said in a press release.

Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, managing director and CEO of the bank, presided over the ceremony, where Md Mukitul Kabir, vice-president and head of corporate affairs division of the bank, and Mohammad Shafruzzaman Khan, first vice-president and head of agriculture credit division, were present.

Among others, Golam Moula, head of Barishal branch of the bank, Md Mosleh Uddin, head of Patuakhali branch, Md Faruque Sikder, head of Khepupara branch, Md Al Mamun, head of Kalaiya branch, Md Alomgir Hussain, in-charge of Kalisuri Bazar sub-branch, and ANM Jahangir Hossain, chairman of Daspara union, were also present.