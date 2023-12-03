Mercantile Bank distributes agri machinery in Keraniganj

Banking
M Amanullah, a sponsor director of Mercantile Bank and chairman of Mercantile Exchange House (UK) Ltd, hands over power tillers to the farmers of South Keraniganj at Abdullahpur branch in Keraniganj, Dhaka on Saturday. Photo: Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank PLC distributed agricultural machinery, including power tillers, among five farmers in the Keraniganj area of Dhaka on Saturday as part of the bank's corporate social responsibility.

M Amanullah, a sponsor director of the bank and chairman of Mercantile Exchange House (UK) Ltd, handed over power tillers to farmers as chief guest at the bank's Abdullahpur branch in South Keraniganj, read a press release.

Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, managing director and CEO of the bank, presided over the programme, where Mohammad Zahirul Islam, managing director of Consort Flexipack Ltd, and Sheikh Awsafur Rahman, senior advocate of the Bangladesh Supreme Court, were present as special guests.

Among others, Mohammad Shafruzzaman Khan, first vice-president and head of agriculture credit division of the bank, and Md Sana Ullah, first vice-president and head of Abdullahpur branch, were also present.

