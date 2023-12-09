Mercantile Bank distributes agri machinery in Feni

Akram Hossain Humayun, sponsor director of Mercantile Bank, and Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, managing director and CEO, attend an agricultural machinery distribution programme at the Sindurpur area of Dagonbhuiya upazila in Feni today. Photo: Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank PLC has distributed agricultural machinery, including 10 power tillers, among farmers at the Sindurpur area of Dagonbhuiya upazila in Feni today.

Akram Hossain Humayun, sponsor director of the bank and executive committee chairman of the board of directors, handed over the power tillers to the farmers as the chief guest at a programme held at Sindurpur Union Parishad, read a press release.

Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, managing director and CEO of the bank, presided over the programme, where Nur Nabi, chairman of Sindurpur Union Parishad, was present as special guest.

Among others, Farid Uddin Ahmed Bhuiyan, head of Cumilla-Noakhali region of the bank, Mohammad Shafruzzaman Khan, first vice-president and head of agriculture credit division, and Md Shahadat Hossain, first vice-president and head of Feni branch, were also present.