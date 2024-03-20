Mercantile Bank, BB sign deal on credit guarantee facilities

Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, managing director and CEO of Mercantile Bank, and Nahid Rahman, director of the credit guarantee department of the Bangladesh Bank, exchange signed documents of an agreement at the BB headquarters in Motijheel recently. Photo: Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank has recently signed a participation agreement with Bangladesh Bank for credit guarantee facility.

Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, managing director and CEO of Mercantile Bank, and Nahid Rahman, director of the credit guarantee department of the BB, inked the deal at the BB headquarters in Motijheel, the bank said in a press release.

This credit facility will support women entrepreneurs in small enterprises and the agro-processing industry under the central bank refinance scheme.

Nurun Nahar, deputy governor of the BB, was present as chief guest.

Saiful Islam, BB executive director, Mohammad Faruque Ahmmed, senior vice-president and head of SME at Mercantile Bank, along with senior officials from both the organisations were also present.