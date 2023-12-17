Meghna Bank wins award

Meghna Bank PLC has won an award at the IBSi Global FinTech Innovation Awards 2023 for its best programme vision of "MeghnaPay" along with "Modefin", the software company that implemented the solutions.

UK-based IBS Intelligence (IBSi) announced the Global FinTech Innovation Awards 2023 to identify and honour banks, financial institutions and technology players for their excellence in driving impact through banking technology implementations and innovations using emerging technologies.

The bank claimed the award in the category of "Most Innovative Digital Wallets Deployment".

"This international award is an endorsement of our strong commitment to the digital transformation of banking services for our esteemed customers," said Sohail RK Hussain, managing director and CEO of the bank.