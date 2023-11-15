Banking
Star Business Desk
Wed Nov 15, 2023 10:25 PM
Last update on: Wed Nov 15, 2023 10:28 PM

Banking

Meghna Bank strikes deal with Orion Footwear

Kimiwa Saddat, deputy managing director of Meghna Bank, and Zareen Karim, director of Orion Group and managing director of Orion Pharma Ltd, exchange signed documents of an agreement at Orion Footwear office in Gulshan-2, Dhaka recently. Photo: Meghna Bank

Meghna Bank has recently signed a merchant payment service agreement with Orion Footwear Ltd.

Kimiwa Saddat, deputy managing director of the bank, and Zareen Karim, director of Orion Group and managing director of Orion Pharma Ltd, signed the deal at Orion Footwear office in Gulshan-2, said a press release.

"Through Orion Footwear outlets, MeghnaPay has launched its merchant payments services. We intend to spread our services throughout the country within a short time," said Saddat.

Under this arrangement, MeghnaPay customers can now pay at Orion Footwear outlets.

Among others, AZM Fouz Ullah Chowdhury, head of digital financial services division of the bank, and Maqsood Alam Tanvir, head of relationship unit of corporate banking division, and Mohammad Sayed Ahmed, chief financial officer of Orion Footwear Ltd, and Md Ashfaqul Alam, vice-president of Orion Group, were present.

