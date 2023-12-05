Meghna Bank re-appoints 2 independent directors

Meghna Bank PLC has recently re-appointed two independent directors for the next three years.

Of the duo, Syed Ferhat Anwar is a marketing specialist and a certified management consultant with 33 years' experience teaching at the Institute of Business Administration of the University of Dhaka, said a press release.

He joined the Meghna's board of directors as an independent director on October 18, 2020 and is also an independent director of Bangladesh Diesel Plant Limited, a business support venture of Bangladesh Armed Forces.

Anwar is an adviser to the board of the Centre of Excellence for Bangladesh Apparel Industry, president of Japan-headquartered Asia Marketing Federation and vice-president of the Association of Management Development Institutes of South Asia.

Meanwhile, Md Ahsan Ullah joined the Meghna's board of directors as an independent director on November 9, 2020.

Currently, he is a supernumerary professor at the Bangladesh Institute of Bank Management and a member of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Bangladesh Banking Commission.

He earlier worked in different capacities at Bangladesh Bank for 35 years.