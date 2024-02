ABM Fazle Karim Chowdhury, a member of parliament from Chittagong-6 constituency, inaugurates a Noajishpur sub-branch of Meghna Bank in Raozan upazila, Chattogram recently. Photo: Meghna Bank

Meghna Bank recently opened a Noajishpur sub-branch in the Raozan upazila of Chattogram.

ABM Fazle Karim Chowdhury, a member of parliament from Chittagong-6 constituency, inaugurated the sub-branch as chief guest, read a press release.

Kimiwa Saddat, managing director and CEO of the bank, presided over the inauguration ceremony.

Among others, Md Sadiqur Rahman, deputy managing director of the bank, along with other senior executives were also present.