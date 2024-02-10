Meghna Bank gets new MD

Meghna Bank has appointed an official to the post of managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (current charge) with effect from February 11, 2024 until further advice.

The official, Kimiwa Saddat, was serving the bank as deputy managing director prior to his new role, said a press release.

Saddat joined Meghna Bank in 2019.

He has over 21 years of experience in the banking industry covering both local and foreign and multinational banks.

Saddat has expertise in corporate and SME credit, offshore banking, FI credit lines and business, trade services, supply chain finances, recovery solutions, structured finance, cash management solutions, lease finance and Islamic banking.

He previously worked for Eastern Bank, City Bank and HSBC Bangladesh.

Saddat obtained an MBA degree from the Department of Finance at the University of Dhaka.

He is a certified financial consultant (CFC) from the Institute of Financial Consultants (IFC), Canada.