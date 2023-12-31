Meghna Bank gets ISO certificate

Sohail RK Hussain, managing director and CEO of Meghna Bank PLC, receives a certificate from Sohel Azad, country manager for Bangladesh at Bureau Veritas, at the bank’s head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Meghna Bank

Meghna Bank PLC has recently been awarded an "International Organization for Standardization" certificate for fulfilling the standards requirements of the Quality Management Systems (QMS).

Bureau Veritas conducted an audit of the operations division, retail credit and collection and general services division of the bank for conformity to ISO 9001:2015 standard, the bank said in a press release.

Sohel Azad, country manager for Bangladesh at Bureau Veritas, handed over a certificate to Sohail RK Hussain, managing director and CEO of the bank, at the latter's head office in Dhaka.

Achieving this certification marks a major milestone for the bank, its stakeholders and customers, the press release added.

Among others, Golam Kibria, chief executive officer of IOTA Consulting BD, and Kimiwa Saddat, deputy managing director of the bank, Md Sadiqur Rahman, deputy managing director, and Khaled Hossain, head of operations, were also present.