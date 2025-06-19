Mashrur Arefin elected chairman of the Association of Bankers Bangladesh

Mashrur Arefin, managing director and CEO of City Bank PLC, has been elected as the chairman of the Association of Bankers Bangladesh (ABB), the apex platform of top banking professionals in the country, for the interim period until the association's next annual general meeting.

The election took place at a meeting of ABB's board of governors in the capital today, according to a press release.

This leadership transition follows the resignation of former ABB Chairman Selim RF Hussain, who recently stepped down as managing director and CEO of BRAC Bank PLC.

At the same meeting, Mohammad Ali, managing director and CEO of Pubali Bank PLC, was elected as vice-chairman of ABB. Abul Kashem Mohammed Shirin, managing director and CEO of Dutch-Bangla Bank PLC, will continue in his role as vice-chairman.

Mashrur began his banking career at ANZ Grindlays Bank as a management trainee in 1995.

Over the course of a 30-year career in banking, he has held positions at several prominent institutions, including Standard Chartered Bank in Qatar, ANZ's head office in Melbourne, American Express Bank, and Citibank NA.

Mashrur, who has been serving as managing director and CEO of City Bank PLC for the past six years, previously held the role of vice-chairman of ABB for nearly four years prior to this appointment.

Mohammad Ali joined Pubali Bank PLC as chief technology officer in 2008. He steadily advanced through the ranks, becoming deputy managing director in 2016 and additional managing director in 2020, before being appointed managing director and CEO.

Throughout his tenure, he has also served as chief operating officer, CAMLCO, chief risk officer, and chairman of the bank's credit committee.

Prior to his election as vice-chairman of ABB, he was an active member of the association's governing body.