Krishi Bank remittance payable through Nagad
Bangladesh Krishi Bank (BKB) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Nagad Limited yesterday enabling Bangladeshi expatriates worldwide to send remittance through the bank instantly to beneficiaries' Nagad accounts.
Md Mostafizur Rahman, deputy general manager of the bank's International Trade Division, and Maruful Islam Jhalak, executive director of the mobile financial service provider, signed the deal at the bank's head office, read a press release.
Md Nasiruzzaman, chairman of the bank's board of directors, Md Shawkat Ali Khan, managing director, Chanu Gopal Ghosh, deputy managing director, Khan Iqubal Hossain, general manager, and Salma Banu, deputy general manager, were present.
Comments