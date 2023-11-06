Krishi Bank remittance payable through Nagad

Md Mostafizur Rahman, deputy general manager of International Trade Division at Bangladesh Krishi Bank, and Maruful Islam Jhalak, executive director of Nagad, sign the MoU while senior officials from both organisations were present. Photo: Bangladesh Krishi Bank

Bangladesh Krishi Bank (BKB) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Nagad Limited yesterday enabling Bangladeshi expatriates worldwide to send remittance through the bank instantly to beneficiaries' Nagad accounts.

Md Mostafizur Rahman, deputy general manager of the bank's International Trade Division, and Maruful Islam Jhalak, executive director of the mobile financial service provider, signed the deal at the bank's head office, read a press release.

Md Nasiruzzaman, chairman of the bank's board of directors, Md Shawkat Ali Khan, managing director, Chanu Gopal Ghosh, deputy managing director, Khan Iqubal Hossain, general manager, and Salma Banu, deputy general manager, were present.