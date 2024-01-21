Krishi Bank organises review meeting for Tangail region

Md Shawkat Ali Khan, managing director of Bangladesh Krishi Bank, attends a review meeting for the branch managers of Tangail chief region (north and south) of the bank at BURO Bangladesh Auditorium in Madhupur on Saturday. Photo: Bangladesh Krishi Bank

Bangladesh Krishi Bank held a review meeting for the branch managers of Tangail chief region (north and south) at BURO Bangladesh Auditorium in Madhupur on Saturday.

Md Shawkat Ali Khan, managing director of the bank, attended the meeting as chief guest, said a press release.

In his speech, Khan emphasised headings on the subsequent stages to accomplish the business focuses for the financial year 2023-24.

ANM Bazlul Karim, chief regional manager of Tangail (north), presided over the meeting, where Mohd Khaleduzzaman, general manager of planning and operation division, and Ashrafuzzaman Khan, general manager of Dhaka division, were present.

Among others, Md Sakhawat Hossain, deputy general manager of the vigilance squad department of the bank, and Khalekuzzaman Yeamin, chief regional manager of Tangail (south), were also present.