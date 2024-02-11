Krishi Bank announces programme to improve work environment

Md Shawkat Ali Khan, managing director of Bangladesh Krishi Bank, attends a programme at its head office in Dhaka, where the bank announces a 100-day programme on improving work environment and enhancing banker-customer relations. Photo: Bangladesh Krishi Bank

Bangladesh Krishi Bank recently declared a special programme on improving work environment and enhancing banker-customer relations.

Md Shawkat Ali Khan, managing director of the bank, announced the programme in a meeting held at the bank's head office in Dhaka, the bank said in a press release.

Chanu Gopal Ghosh, Khan Iqubal Hossain and Salma Banu, deputy managing directors of the bank, along with all general managers and deputy general managers from the head office were present.

All divisional general managers, divisional audit officers, chief regional managers, corporate branch heads and regional audit officers also connected virtually.

Development of the work environment was an agenda declared by the bank through a 100-day programme.

The event was held with a view to rendering better services to customers on the basis of their opinions.