Khalily becomes chairman of Bank Asia’s board audit committee

Prof MA Baqui Khalily has recently been elected as the chairman of the board audit committee of Bank Asia.

Khalily is one of the independent directors of the bank, the bank said in a press release.

He began his career as a faculty member at the department of finance of the University of Dhaka in 1975 after completing his honour's and master's degrees in finance from the same institution.

After a successful teaching career of 37 years, Prof Khalily retired from the University of Dhaka in 2012.

Currently, he is involved with the University of Asia Pacific as professor and dean of the School of Business of the same university.

He is a renowned academician of the country, an eminent economist and finance scholar of national and international repute.

Prof Khalily also held many important administrative positions besides his illustrious teaching career.

He was an executive director of the Institute of Microfinance, acting vice-chancellor and pro vice-chancellor of Presidency University, chairman of the department of finance of the University of Dhaka, and a director of Dhaka Stock Exchange.

He also obtained his MSc and PhD degrees with majors in finance and development in 1987 and 1991 respectively from Ohio State University in the USA.