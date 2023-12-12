Jamuna Bank unveils new logo

Md Saidul Islam, chairman of Jamuna Bank, poses for photographs with management team, executives and senior officials of the bank at the logo unveiling ceremony at Sheraton Dhaka in Banani today. Photo: Jamuna Bank

Jamuna Bank has unveiled its new logo at a programme held at Sheraton Dhaka in Banani today.

Md Saidul Islam, chairman of the bank, inaugurated the logo, the bank said in a press release.

"In line with the ever-changing world, Jamuna Bank is constantly moving forward with the trust and confidence of its customers. A new chapter has begun with the unveiling of a fresh logo, with a promise of more advanced and smart banking solutions, marked by prosperity and innovation," said Islam.

Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed, managing director and CEO of the bank, along with executives and senior officials were also present.