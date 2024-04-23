Jamuna Bank to sell Delta’s life insurance products

Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed, managing director and CEO of Jamuna Bank, and Anwarul Haque, chief executive officer of Delta Life Insurance Company, shake hands and exchange signed documents of an agreement on bancassurance at the bank’s corporate office in Dhaka today. Photo: Jamuna Bank

Jamuna Bank has signed a bancassurance agreement with Delta Life Insurance Company today.

Under this agreement, the bank's customers will be able to conveniently purchase the life insurer's diverse range of insurance products.

The insurance products include health insurance, education insurance and other savings-oriented life insurance plans through the bank's extensive network of branches.

Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed, managing director and CEO of the bank, and Anwarul Haque, chief executive officer of the life insurer, penned a deal to this effect at the bank's corporate office in Dhaka, said a press release.

"Through this bancassurance agreement, Jamuna Bank customers will now have the opportunity to easily access our customer-centric insurance products, ensuring their financial well-being and preparing them for life's uncertainties," said Ahmed.

Among others, senior officials from both the organisations were also present.