Jamuna Bank opens Chandina branch in Cumilla

Md Saidul Islam, chairman of Jamuna Bank, cuts a ribbon to inaugurate its Chandina branch in Cumilla as chief guest. Photo: Jamuna Bank

Jamuna Bank opened a Chandina Branch in Cumilla, affirming its commitment to delivering efficient and modern banking services to the community.

It is the bank's 168th branch.

Md Saidul Islam, chairman of the bank, inaugurated the branch as chief guest, the bank said in a press release.

Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed, managing director and CEO of Jamuna Bank, presided over the programme, where Robin Razon Sakhawat, Redwan-ul Karim Ansari and Md Ismail Hossain Siraji, directors, and Md Abdur Rahman Sarker, independent director, were present.

Senior officials from the bank's head office, branch managers, local representatives, and a number of customers and dignitaries were also present.