Jamuna Bank holds annual business conference

Md Saidul Islam, chairman of Jamuna Bank, attends a daylong conference, styled “Annual Business Conference 2024”, at a hotel in Dhaka on Saturday. Photo: Jamuna Bank

Jamuna Bank organised "Annual Business Conference 2024" at a hotel in Dhaka on Saturday.

Md Saidul Islam, chairman of the bank, attended the conference as chief guest, said a press release.

In his speech, Islam expressed his satisfaction and congratulated all employees on the remarkable success achieved by the bank in 2023.

Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed, managing director and CEO of the bank, presided over the conference, where AKM Mosharraf Hussain, Nur Mohammed, Md Redwan-ul Karim Ansari, Shaheen Mahmud and Md Ismail Hossain Siraji, directors of the bank, were present.

The bank later awarded heads of different branches and divisions with the "Chairman Award 2023" for their outstanding performances.

Md Abdur Rahman Sarker, Md Humayun Kabir Khan, Md Abdul Jabber Chowdhury, and M Murshidul Haque Khan, independent directors, along with higher officials, divisional heads, and branch managers from all branches of the bank across the county were also present.