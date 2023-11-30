Islami Bank wins Mastercard Excellence Awards

Abul Faiz Muhammad Kamaluddin, deputy managing director of Islami Bank Bangladesh, receives an award from Atiur Rahman, former governor of the Bangladesh Bank, in a function held at Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden in the capital recently. Photo: Islami Bank Bangladesh

Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC has clinched an award in the category of "Excellence in Mastercard Prepaid Business (Domestic)" at the "Mastercard Excellence Award 2023".

"Abul Faiz Muhammad Kamaluddin, deputy managing director of the bank, received an award from Atiur Rahman, former governor of the Bangladesh Bank, in a function held at Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden in the capital recently," read a press release.

Helen LaFave, charge d'affaires of the US embassy to Bangladesh, Syed Mohammad Kamal, country manager of Mastercard Bangladesh, Md Sharafat Ullah Khan, director of payment systems department at Bangladesh Bank, Nazim Uddin Talukdar and Mohammad Manzurul Haque, senior vice-presidents, and Md Osman Gani and ANM Tawhidul Islam, assistant vice-presidents of Islami Bank, were present.