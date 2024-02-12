Islami Bank organises workshop on prevention of money laundering

Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director and CEO of Islami Bank Bangladesh, virtually joined a conference, styled “Agent Banking Business Development Conference-2024”, and a workshop on “Prevention of Money Laundering & Terrorist Financing” for Noakhali zone at an auditorium in Feni recently. Photo: Islami Bank Bangladesh

Islami Bank Bangladesh recently organised an "Agent Banking Business Development Conference-2024" and a workshop on "Prevention of Money Laundering & Terrorist Financing" for Noakhali zone at an auditorium in Feni.

Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director and CEO of the bank, virtually joined the conference as chief guest, the bank said in a press release.

Md Maksudur Rahman, senior executive vice-president of the bank, presided over the function, where Md Nayer Azam, deputy managing director, and AKM Mahbub Morshed, executive vice-president, were also present.

Mohammad Rezaul Karim, executive vice-president of the bank, AFM Anisur Rahman, head of Noakhali zone, Md Saiful Islam and Md Abdul Kader Molla, assistant vice-presidents, and Mohd Jabed Hossen, first assistant vice-president, were also present.