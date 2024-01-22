Islami Bank organises business development conference

Tanveer Ahmad, vice-chairman of Islami Bank Bangladesh, attends the concluding session of a “Business Development Conference 2024” of the bank at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka in the capital on Sunday. Photo: Islami Bank Bangladesh

Islami Bank Bangladesh organised "Business Development Conference 2024" of the bank at Pan Pacific Sonargaon in the capital on Sunday.

Tanveer Ahmad, vice-chairman of the bank, addressed the concluding session of the conference as chief guest, the bank said in a press release.

Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director and CEO of the bank, presided over the programme, where Mohammad Solaiman, chairman of audit committee, Mohammad Saleh Jahur, chairman of risk management committee, and Md Joynal Abedin, Syed Abu Asad, Mohammad Quamrul Hasan, Md Fashiul Alam and Borhan Uddin Ahmed, directors, attended the event as special guests.

Muhammad Qaisar Ali, additional managing director, Mohammad Abdus Samad, member secretary of shariah supervisory committee, JQM Habibullah and Md Altaf Hossain, additional managing directors, were present.