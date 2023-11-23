Banking
Star Business Desk
Thu Nov 23, 2023 09:15 PM
Last update on: Thu Nov 23, 2023 09:16 PM

Most Viewed

Banking

Islami Bank opens remittance lounge

Star Business Desk
Thu Nov 23, 2023 09:15 PM Last update on: Thu Nov 23, 2023 09:16 PM
Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director and CEO of Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC, cuts a ribbon to inaugurate a remittance lounge at the corporate branch of the bank’s head office complex in Dhaka today. Photo: Islami Bank Bangladesh

Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC has opened a remittance lounge in Dhaka so that customers can receive better and faster remittance services through it.

Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director and CEO of the bank, inaugurated the lounge as chief guest at the corporate branch of the bank's head office complex in Dhaka today, said a press release.

Moula said remittance lounges will be introduced gradually in all branches of the bank.

Among others, Kazi Md Rezaul Karim and Miftah Uddin, deputy managing directors of the bank, Md Mahbub-a-Alam, executive vice-president, Mohammad Ehsanul Islam, head of international services wing, AKM Abu Siddiqui, Md Nasim Ahmed, Mohammad Shahadat Ullah and Nazrul Islam, senior vice-presidents, and Saifuddin Mohammad Khaled, head of overseas banking division, were also present.

