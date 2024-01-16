Islami Bank opens 12 sub-branches

Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director and CEO of Islami Bank Bangladesh, cuts a ribbon to virtually inaugurate the bank’s 12 sub-branches form its head office in Dhaka today. Photo: Islami Bank Bangladesh

Islami Bank Bangladesh has launched a total of 12 sub-branches with modern banking facilities in 11 districts across the country.

The sub-branches are located at the ECB Chattar in Dhaka, Upashahar and Tanore in Rajshahi, Galachipa in Patuakhali, Amtoli in Barguna, Mohammadpur in Magura, Hili in Dinajpur, Zakigonj in Sylhet, Atrai in Naogaon, Ataikula in Pabna, Kalarmarchara in Cox's Bazar, and Reazuddin Bazar in Chattogram.

Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director and CEO of the bank, virtually inaugurated the sub-branches as chief guest from the bank's head office in Dhaka yesterday.

"Trusted by 2.30 crore customers, the bank is significantly contributing to the economic development of the country with the highest deposit, investment, import, export and the collection of maximum remittance," said Moula.

"The bank is playing a leading role in creating a cashless society, as announced by the government, through the use of the bank's Cellfin app and other digital products and services."

He mentioned that the bank has provided investments through its 'Rural Development Scheme' to 1.7 million customers, of which 92 percent are women, across 34,000 villages.

Employment opportunities for more than 1 crore people have been created through large and small industries, SMEs and other projects that the bank has invested in.

Muhammad Qaisar Ali, JQM Habibullah and Md Altaf Hossain, additional managing directors of the bank, attended the programme as special guests.

Md Maksudur Rahman, senior executive vice-president of the bank, presided over the event, where Md Nayer Azam, Mohammad Jamal Uddin Mazumder, Abul Faiz Muhammad Kamaluddin, Mohammed Shabbir, Kazi Md Rezaul Karim and Miftah Uddin, deputy managing directors, alongside Taher Ahmed Chowdhury, CAMLCO of the bank, and Md Mizanur Rahman Bhuiyan, executive vice-president, were also present.