Islami Bank inks MoU with Karnaphuli Gas

Mohammad Nurul Hossain Kawsar, head of the Chattogram North Zone of Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC, and Md Mozaher Ali, company secretary of Karnaphuli Gas Distribution Company, exchange signed documents of a memorandum of understanding on gas bill collection in Dhaka recently. Photo: Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC

Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Karnaphuli Gas Distribution Company Ltd for the collection of gas bills.

Mohammad Nurul Hossain Kawsar, head of the Chattogram North Zone of the bank, and Md Mozaher Ali, company secretary of the state-owned gas company, inked the MoU in Dhaka, said a press release.

Under the agreement, the gas company's clients will be able to pay their bills through branch, sub-branch, agent bank and internet banking and Cellfin app of the bank.

Meah Md Barkat Ullah, head of Chattogram South Zone of the bank, Monjurul Alam, head of CDA Avenue branch, Mohammed Asiful Hoque Chowdhury and Mohammad Sana Ullah, senior vice-presidents, Syed Muhammad Moyeenuddin, vice-president, and Mohammad Shajahan Monir, senior assistant vice-president, were present.

Among others, Goutom Chandro Kundo, Md Rois Uddin, Md Sofiul Azom Khan and Mohammad Khairul Hasan, general managers of the gas company, Md Forid Ahamed Khan and Hasan Shohurab, assistant general managers, SBM Rezaul Karim and Tusar Modhu, managers, were also present.