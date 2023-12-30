Islami Bank honoured with National Expatriates Day award

Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director and CEO of Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC, receives an award from Imran Ahmad, minister for expatriates' welfare, at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in Agargaon, Dhaka today. Photo: Islami Bank Bangladesh

Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC has been honoured by the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment for the highest remittance collection and significant contribution to expatriate services.

Imran Ahmad, minister for expatriates' welfare, has handed over a crest to Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director and CEO of the bank, at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in Agargaon, Dhaka today, read a press release.

The ministry honoured a slew of financial institutions for their contributions to expatriate services to mark 'National Expatriates Day-2023'.

Ahmed Munirus Saleheen, secretary of the ministry, Mohammed Abul Basher, president of the Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agencies, Md Altaf Hossain, additional managing director of the bank, and Kazi Md Rezaul Karim, deputy managing director, along with top executives and officials from the ministry and the bank were also present.