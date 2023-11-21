Islami Bank holds workshop on ‘Cyber Security Protection’

Muhammad Qaisar Ali, additional managing director of Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC, addresses a daylong online training workshop styled “Cyber Security Protection”, which was virtually held on Monday. Photo: Islami Bank Bangladesh

Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC organised a daylong online training workshop styled "Cyber Security Protection" for agent banking officials.

Muhammad Qaisar Ali, additional managing director of the bank, attended as chief guest and addressed the workshop, which was virtually held on Monday, said a press release.

A total of 761 officials of the bank and agent banking outlets attended.

Md Maksudur Rahman, senior executive vice-president of the bank, presided over the workshop, where AKM Mahbub Morshed, executive vice-president, and SM Mizanur Rahman, senior vice-president, were also present.