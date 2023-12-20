Islami Bank awarded as one of highest taxpayers

Banking
Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director and CEO of Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC, receives a crest and a certificate from NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem at a ceremony at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in Dhaka today. Photo: Islami Bank Bangladesh

Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC has been awarded as one of the highest taxpayers in the banking sector for fiscal year 2022-23.

Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem, chairman of the National Board of Revenue (NBR), has handed over the certificate to Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director and CEO of the bank, today.

The National Tax Card & Best Taxpayer Award-2023 presentation ceremony has held at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in Agargaon, Dhaka, the bank said in a press release.

Md Khairuzzaman Mozumder, secretary to finance division, Syed Mohammad Abu Daud, member of the NBR, Md Akiz Uddin, deputy managing director of the bank, Md Farid Uddin FCA, senior vice-president and chief financial officer, were present.

