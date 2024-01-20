Islami Bank arranges business development conference

Tanveer Ahmad, vice-chairman of Islami Bank Bangladesh, inaugurates a “Business Development Conference” of the bank at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka today. Photo: Islami Bank Bangladesh

Islami Bank Bangladesh has organised a two-day "Business Development Conference '' which started at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka today.

Tanveer Ahmad, vice-chairman of the bank, inaugurated the conference as chief guest, said a press release.

"Islami Bank secured the top position in all indicators of the country's banking sector. Islami Bank is the trusted bank of 23 million customers. Through modern digital products and services, Islami Bank puts more emphasis on the formation of a cashless society envisioned by the government. As a result, transactions are made easier and customer friendly," he said.

Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director and CEO of the bank, presided over the event, where head of 16 zones and head of 394 branches of the bank along with directors, and senior management teams attended the programme.

"The contribution of Islami Bank to the economic development of the country is remarkable. In 2023, Islami Bank kept the top position in all business indicators. The Bank holds the highest deposits in the country's banking sector with an amount of Tk 1 lakh 53 thousand crores with more than 12 thousand crore taking fresh deposits last year," he said.

"This bank has provided small investments to 17 lakh families in 33 thousand villages to alleviate poverty and women empowerment. 92 percent of whom are women. Islami Bank contributed to employment generation for around 10 million people. About 8 crore people of the country are directly or indirectly involved with Islami banks."

Mohammad Solaiman, chairman of audit committee, Mohammad Saleh Jahur, chairman of risk management committee, Md Joynal Abedin, Mohammad Sirajul Karim, Syed Abu Asad, Mohammad Quamrul Hasan, Md Fashiul Alam, Khurshid-Ul-Alam, Mohammed Nasir Uddin, Borhan Uddin Ahmed, Abu Sayeed Mohammad Quasem and Showkat Hossain, directors, and Maolana Obaid Ullah Hamzah, chairman of shariah supervisory committee, attended the programme as special guests.

Among others, Muhammad Qaisar Ali, additional managing director, JQM Habibullah, additional managing director, Md Altaf Hossain, additional managing director, and Mohammad Abdus Samad, member secretary of shariah supervisory committee, were also present.