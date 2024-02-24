IFIC hosts business conference

Shah Alam Sarwar, managing director and CEO of IFIC Bank, poses for photographs with award-winning employees and participants of the conference, titled “IFIC Largest Banking Network Business Conference”, for the employees of the bank from Dhaka, Narayanganj and Narsingdi at its conference hall in Dhaka yesterday. Photo: IFIC Bank

IFIC Bank has organised a daylong conference, styled "IFIC Largest Banking Network Business Conference", for employees of the bank from Dhaka, Narayanganj and Narsingdi at its conference hall in Dhaka today.

Shah Alam Sarwar, managing director and CEO of the bank, attended the programme as chief guest, the bank said in a press release.

The bank awarded employees in recognition of their significant role in achieving success in deposit collection, loan disbursement and loan recovery in Dhaka, Narayanganj and Narsingdi.

Md Rafiqul Islam, deputy managing director and head of branch business of the bank, along with deputy managing directors and senior officials also joined the event.