IFIC Bank organises 'service excellence meet’

Shah Alam Sarwar, managing director and chief executive officer of IFIC Bank, poses for photographs with employees who were awarded by the bank at “IFIC Service Excellent Meet” at a resort in Gazipur on Saturday. Photo: IFIC Bank

IFIC Bank organised "IFIC Service Excellence Meet" for its employees at a resort in Gazipur on Saturday.

Shah Alam Sarwar, managing director and chief executive officer of the bank, attended the programme as chief guest, the bank said in a press release.

The bank awarded the employees of respective branches and sub-branches in recognition of their significant role in achieving success in deposit collection, loan disbursement and loan recovery in branches and sub-branches located in the neighboring upazilas of Dhaka and the districts of Gazipur, Manikganj, Kishoreganj, Tangail and Mymensingh.

Sarwar handed over the awards to the top-performing employees at the event, where Md Rafiqul Islam, deputy managing director and head of branch business of the bank, along with senior officials were also present.

