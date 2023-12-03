IFIC Bank holds remittance road show in UK

ARM Nazmus Sakib, director of IFIC Bank and chairman of IFIC Money Transfer UK Ltd, poses for photographs with participants of the “IFIC Bank Remittance Road Show 2023” at Bradford in the United Kingdom recently. Photo: IFIC Bank

IFIC Bank PLC recently organised a road show styled "IFIC Bank Remittance Road Show 2023" in Bradford, United Kingdom to increase the inflow of remittance to Bangladesh through legitimate banking channels.

Sonali Business Centre (UK) Ltd and Bradford agent of IFIC Money Transfer UK extended support for arranging the event.

ARM Nazmus Sakib, director of the bank and chairman of IFIC Money Transfer UK Ltd, attended the programme as chief guest, read a press release.

"The bank has significantly enhanced accessibility of its products and services to the doorsteps of the people through its extensive network across the country," said Sakib.

"This development allows expatriates to send remittances in an efficient and secure manner using both traditional banking channels and mobile financial services," he added.

Shah Alam Sarwar, managing director and chief executive officer of the bank, chaired the programme, where Quamrun Naher Ahmed, Rabeya Jamali, Md Zafar Iqbal, Md Golam Mostofa and Sudhangshu Shekhar Biswas, members of the board of directors of the bank, were present.

Among others, Mokammel Hoque, corporate secretary of the bank, and Monwar Hussain, CEO of IFIC Money Transfer UK Ltd, were also present.