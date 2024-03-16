IFIC Bank holds offshore banking and remittance roadshow in UK

ARM Nazmus Sakib, chairman of IFIC Money Transfer (UK) and a director of IFIC Bank, and Shah A Sarwar, managing director and chief executive officer of the bank, pose for photographs with participants of the “IFIC Offshore Banking and Remittance Roadshow UK-2024” in Oldham, Manchester in the United Kingdom recently. Photo: IFIC Bank

IFIC Bank recently organised "IFIC Offshore Banking and Remittance Roadshow UK 2024" aiming to boost remittance inflows to Bangladesh through legitimate banking channels.

The event also highlighted the Offshore Banking Act 2024, which was passed recently by Bangladesh Bank.

Shah A Sarwar, managing director and chief executive officer of the bank, attended the road show in Oldham, Manchester.

Sarwar explained the benefits of the offshore banking facilities.

He urged expatriates to invest in offshore banking products to ensure high returns. He also encouraged expatriates to send remittances to Bangladesh via IFIC Money Transfer (UK), a fully-owned subsidiary of IFIC Bank.

ARM Nazmus Sakib, chairman of IFIC Money Transfer (UK) and director of IFIC Bank, highlighted the bank's extensive network, which allows the bank to bring its products and services to the doorsteps of the people across Bangladesh.