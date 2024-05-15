IFIC Bank gets new DMD

IFIC Bank has recently promoted an official to the post of deputy managing director (DMD).

The promotee, KARM Mostafa Kamal, was serving the bank as head of human resource management.

Kamal will also be in charge as chief of HR and Logistics concurrently, the bank said in a press release.

He joined IFIC Bank on June 1, 2015, as a senior executive vice-president and head of HR.

Kamal is a director of IFIC Securities appointed by IFIC Bank.

He started his professional career as a young officer in the Bangladesh Army and served there for 34 years.

He served the Bangladesh Army as a senior professional in many different capacities and gathered experience in HRM, business process, security and logistics at higher level.

He previously worked for Trust Bank and Army Welfare Trust.