IFIC Bank gets new AMD

Tue May 14, 2024 10:28 PM
IFIC Bank has recently promoted an official to the post of additional managing director (AMD).

The promotee, Md Nurul Hasnat, was serving the bank as a deputy managing director, read a press release.

Hasnat joined IFIC Bank in 2013 as an executive vice-president (EVP) and served in various corporate branches as chief manager.

Subsequently, he was promoted to the rank of senior executive vice-president and deputy managing director in 2016.

He started his banking career at BCCI Bank in 1989.

Hasnat previously worked for Eastern Bank and Trust Bank.

