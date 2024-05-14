IFIC Bank gets new AMD

IFIC Bank has recently promoted an official to the post of additional managing director (AMD).

The promotee, Md Nurul Hasnat, was serving the bank as a deputy managing director, read a press release.

Hasnat joined IFIC Bank in 2013 as an executive vice-president (EVP) and served in various corporate branches as chief manager.

Subsequently, he was promoted to the rank of senior executive vice-president and deputy managing director in 2016.

He started his banking career at BCCI Bank in 1989.

Hasnat previously worked for Eastern Bank and Trust Bank.