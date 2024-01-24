IFIC Bank gets NBR taxpayers’ award

Shah A Sarwar, managing director and CEO of IFIC Bank, receives an award of recognition from Syed Muhammad Abu Daud, member of tax admin and human resource management at the National Board of Revenue, at the NBR multipurpose hall in Dhaka today. Photo: IFIC Bank

IFIC Bank has been honoured by the National Board of Revenue (NBR) as one of the highest taxpayers in the banking sector for fiscal year 2022-23.

Shah A Sarwar, managing director and CEO of the bank, received an award of recognition from Syed Muhammad Abu Daud, member of tax admin and human resource management at the NBR, at NBR Multipurpose Hall in Dhaka today, said a press release.

Md Iqbal Bahar, commissioner of taxes, large taxpayer's unit of the NBR, and Dilip Kumar Mandal, chief financial officer of the bank, along with other senior officials were present.