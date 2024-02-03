IFIC Bank appoints new DMD
IFIC Bank has promoted an official to the post of deputy managing director (DMD).
The official, Iqbal Parvez Chowdhury, was serving the bank as chief credit officer (CCO), said a press release.
Chowdhury will also act as chief risk officer (CRO) and chief anti-money laundering compliance officer of the bank.
Chowdhury joined the bank in 2012. He started his career in 1997 with BASIC Bank.
He has also served at HSBC Bangladesh and Dhaka Bank.
Chowdhury obtained his MBA from the University of Chittagong.
