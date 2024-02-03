Banking
Star Business Desk
Sat Feb 3, 2024 10:37 PM
Last update on: Sat Feb 3, 2024 10:41 PM

Most Viewed

Banking

IFIC Bank appoints new DMD

Star Business Desk
Sat Feb 3, 2024 10:37 PM Last update on: Sat Feb 3, 2024 10:41 PM

IFIC Bank has promoted an official to the post of deputy managing director (DMD).

The official, Iqbal Parvez Chowdhury, was serving the bank as chief credit officer (CCO), said a press release.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Chowdhury will also act as chief risk officer (CRO) and chief anti-money laundering compliance officer of the bank.

Chowdhury joined the bank in 2012. He started his career in 1997 with BASIC Bank. 

He has also served at HSBC Bangladesh and D­haka Bank.

Chowdhury obtained his MBA from the University of Chittagong.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

বান্দরবান সীমান্তের ওপারে লড়াই, এপারে আতঙ্কে গ্রামবাসী

আজ বন্দুকের লড়াই শুরু হবার পর মিয়ানমার দিক থেকে আসা একটি গুলির আঘাতে সীমান্ত থেকে প্রায় আধা কিলোমিটার দূরে তমব্রুর উত্তরপাড়া সড়কে একটি সিএনজিচালিত অটোরিকশার উইন্ডশিল্ড ভেঙে যায়।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

‘যানজট ও হকারমুক্ত নারায়ণগঞ্জ’ গড়তে আইভী-সেলিম-শামীমের ঐক্যমত

২৮ মিনিট আগে
push notification