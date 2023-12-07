HSBC wins CorporateTreasurer Awards

The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited (HSBC) Bangladesh has won awards in two categories at the CorporateTreasurer Awards 2023.

The categories are: "Best Cash Management Bank" and "Best Transaction Bank".

The CorporateTreasurer Awards is an annual award programme organised by CorporateTreasurer, an independent print publication in Asia, to recognise the treasury industry.

"This set of awards is just the latest example of how we are delivering our strategy and putting our clients at the centre of everything we do. We will continue to innovate and enhance our transaction banking and global payment solutions to empower our customers," said Gerard Haughey, country head of wholesale banking at HSBC Bangladesh.

The bank's digital capabilities in using cutting edge technologies like blockchains continuously make international trade faster, safer, and simpler every day.

HSBC has been offering a wide range of liquidity management products across payables, receivables, clearing and foreign currency, liquidity, liability and investments to complement transactions.

To support the digital banking requirements of the clients, HSBC Bangladesh has smart digital propositions like enhanced virtual account, direct debit, eVAT, and eDuty.

The bank has invested in continuing the momentum by providing clients with more digital solutions in the coming days.