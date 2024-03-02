HSBC recognised as ‘market leader’ and ‘best service’ in Bangladesh by Euromoney

Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation (HSBC) has been recognised as the "market leader" and the "best service" in Bangladesh in the Euromoney Trade Finance Survey 2024, one of the most authoritative and comprehensive rankings available for financial services.

The survey also announced HSBC's global leadership in Trade Finance and top regional positions across Asia Pacific, Latin America, North America and Middle East, read a press release.

Commenting on the achievements, Md Mahbub ur Rahman, chief executive officer of HSBC Bangladesh, said that consistency and continuity were key attributes.

"This Euromoney award underscores our strength in delivering innovative banking solutions. Any accolade of this stature brings more responsibility, and we are committed to go the extra mile to cater to the evolving requirements of our customers in this globalised world."

Gerard Haughey, country head of wholesale banking, said: "We are honoured to be recognised as the "Market Leader" and "Best Service" in Trade Finance. This reflects our team's commitment in delivering best in class services and solutions to our customers."

Euromoney Trade Finance Survey findings are based on a poll conducted among businesses engaged in international trade, asking them to rank the top providers of trade finance.