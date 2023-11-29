HSBC recognised by Euromoney

The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation (HSBC) Bangladesh has been voted as "Market Leader" in Bangladesh for the 14th time and "Best Service" in the country for the 6th time in a row in the Euromoney Cash Management Survey 2023.

The multinational bank has also been voted as the Asia Pacific "Market Leader" and "Best Service" in non-financial institutions in this year's Euromoney Cash Management Survey, as well as recognised in multiple categories across the region.

"Winning the awards as the 'Market Leader' and the 'Best Service' bank in the country, voted by our customers is a resounding endorsement of HSBC's commitment to our customers and our ability in offering bespoke financial solutions," said Devesh Mathur, acting CEO of HSBC Bangladesh.

"These awards attest our leadership position and inspire us to fulfil our commitments to the clients for continuous improvement of digital products and solutions. We will continue to digitise at scale and help clients build smarter business with a simpler and better-informed customer-experience," said Gerard Haughey, managing director and head of wholesale banking.

This survey is conducted by the leading global business and finance focused magazine Euromoney.

With an average response base of around 30,000 corporate respondents, this is one of the most authoritative and comprehensive rankings available.

The awards evidently indicate HSBC's leadership in the cash management space in the country.