HSBC organises ‘Innovation Forum’

The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation (HSBC) recently organised an event, titled "HSBC Innovation Forum-Statutory Payments Landscape in Bangladesh and Way Forward".

The event presented an opportunity to share knowledge and views on the advancement of digital payments systems in the country, the bank said in a press release.

It also highlighted HSBC's continuous contribution to the development of electronic payment solutions which enable customers to execute banking transactions from any location.

Kazi Mostafizur Rahman, commissioner of customs risk management unit of iVAS Unit at the National Board of Revenue, Md Sharafat Ullah Khan, director of payment systems department of the Bangladesh Bank, and Suvendu Chowdhury, chief financial officer of Linde Bangladesh, attended the event.

Manoj Dugar, regional co-head of global payments solutions at HSBC, said: "Transformation of payment systems to digital methods is a global trend and Bangladesh has been making significant strides in this regard."

Gerard Haughey, wholesale banking head of HSBC Bangladesh, added: "Bangladesh's progress in modernising its statutory payments ecosystem reflects its commitment to embracing digital growth. HSBC specialises in providing cross-border banking services, enabling customers to seamlessly conduct transactions and manage their finances across different countries."

Among others, Yousuf Ali, chief financial officer of Meghna Group of Industries, and Stuart Rogers, regional head of international markets, commercial banking for Asia-Pacific at HSBC, were also present.