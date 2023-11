Tanmi Haque, head of wealth and personal banking at HSBC Bangladesh, cuts a ribbon to inaugurate an ATM booth at Unimart, Gulshan 1 in Dhaka recently. Photo: HSBC Bangladesh

The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited (HSBC) in Bangladesh has opened its new ATM booth at Unimart, Gulshan 1 in Dhaka recently.

Tanmi Haque, head of wealth and personal banking at HSBC Bangladesh, inaugurated the ATM booth, said a press release.

The location for the ATM was chosen based on convenience of customers.

A number of officials of the multinational bank and customers were present.